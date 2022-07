MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night in the Pacific, a little over a day after it crossed over Central America from the Caribbean dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.

Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved gnerally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.