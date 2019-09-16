British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Monday with top E.U. officials to try to hammer out a Brexit deal, but European expectations were low after the British leader compared himself to the Incredible Hulk, who gets stronger when he gets angrier.

The comments, made in a weekend interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, angered Europeans who said that Johnson was trivializing the uncertain, society-unsettling consequences of Britain’s departing the European Union on Oct. 31 with no deal in place to ease the transition.

And it left few E.U. policymakers bracing for a breakthrough when Johnson sat down for Monday lunch in Luxembourg with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and other top E.U. Brexit negotiators. Talks are stuck on proposals to keep open the border and preserve the peace between Ireland, which is staying in the European Union, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

“The European Union is always to ready to negotiate with a proper proposal from the United Kingdom side,” Finnish European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said Monday. “So far I haven’t seen any proposal that would compensate” for current insurance plans to keep the border open, she said.

Johnson and Juncker planned to meet for a lunch of snails, salmon and cheese to discuss British proposals for the Irish border, British officials said ahead of the meeting. Johnson is seeking a way to keep Northern Ireland partly aligned with E.U. regulations to avoid a hard border with Ireland, but E.U. negotiators have said that his proposals are not yet specific enough to negotiate in earnest. Officials on both sides of the Irish border fear that if any border controls are imposed, it could reignite dormant violence that was quelled by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

After weeks of parliamentary drama in Britain, the House of Commons has now been shuttered until mid-October, the result of a decision by Johnson to suspend the legislature for weeks in the middle of Britain’s biggest political crisis in generations. Before Parliament closed its doors last week, it handed Johnson one embarrassing loss after another, passing legislation to try to bind his hands and request a delay of Brexit until at least Jan. 31 if no transition deal has been agreed before mid-October. Rivals are hoping for a general election.



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech at the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, England, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Christopher Furlong/AP)

Johnson has said he does not plan to ask for a delay, raising questions of whether he is preparing to defy British law, and parliament’s will, to lead Britain out of the E.U. without a deal.

Juncker has been deeply pessimistic about whether there is currently enough common ground between the sides to come to an agreement.

“Talks continue to be intense,” said French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin, ahead of a meeting of top E.U. ministers.

Johnson’s comparison of himself to the Incredible Hulk super hero from movies and comic books drew dismay from European policymakers, who said that it was unlikely to help reach a deal.

The British leader told the Mail on Sunday that Britain would be like Bruce Banner, the mild-mannered physicist who can transform into the Hulk when angered.

“Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them,” Johnson said. “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done.”

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” he said.

E.U. policymakers shot him down.

“Even to Trumpian standards the Hulk comparison is infantile. Is the E.U. supposed to be scared by this?” Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian lawmaker who is leading Brexit negotiations inside the European Parliament, wrote on Twitter.

And so did Mark Ruffalo, the actor who currently plays the Hulk in the movies.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news