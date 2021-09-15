Johnson is dependent on the support of lawmakers in the House of Commons, “and the main reason they like him is he wins election and got Brexit done,” Travers said. “But there are loads of backbench MPs [members of Parliament] with modest majorities who will be wondering about those majorities. If Johnson is ahead in the polls, he’s fine. If he’s behind, it’s disaster for him. Against that backdrop, not letting Labour get too far ahead is important.”