Johnson’s office declined to describe what tests or treatments he had received, or say whether he had developed breathing problems or pneumonia, two of the common symptoms for patients sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. One British newspaper reported that the prime minister had received oxygen treatment upon admission, but the government declined to confirm this.

Johnson’s staff sought to put the best spin on the fact that the 55-year-old leader is not well. They stressed that the prime minister continues to the lead the government, communicate with his ministers, receive his red dispatch box of documents, and work from his bed.

There were, however, questions about Johnson’s persistent symptoms of cough and fever and the mixed message that he may be delivering: that one can be sick with the virus and continue to work.

The British leader was found to be infected with the virus after testing 12 days ago. He went into self-isolation in his apartment at Downing Street, getting his food brought to the door on a tray, his aides said.

Johnson completed the recommended seven days of isolation, then extended his quarantine for three more days, and then on the advice of his doctor checked into the hospital Sunday evening, around the time that Queen Elizabeth II was making an extraordinary address to the country.

She spoke of “an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

Johnson, one of the first world leaders to be diagnosed with covid-19, was last seen in a short video posted on his Twitter feed on Friday, urging Britons to remain indoors except to go shopping, visit the doctor or exercise. In the clips, he looked ragged, with puffy eyes and pale skin.

The rules for who takes over if a leader becomes incapacitated are not as straightforward in Britain as in the United States, where the vice president would assume the duties.

In Britain’s parliamentary system, the prime minister names their designate, and 10 Downing Street has confirmed reports that person is Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary. But analysts said that could be influenced by wider cabinet thinking.

“It isn’t as cut and dry and black and white as it is in the U.S.” said Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. “Were somebody to be suddenly struck down and there were no named interim in place, it would ultimately be up to the Cabinet to decide. ... The prime minister is not the chief executive the way the president is.”

Bale said it wasn’t surprising that Johnson wasn’t pushing to step aside. “It’s very difficult for prime ministers to relinquish their power, emotionally speaking. And I would have thought that Boris Johnson would, like many other members of his Cabinet, be acutely aware of Dominic Raab’s limitations as a public communicator. I also think if you think of who is the de facto deputy prime minister most people would point to Michael Gove rather than Dominic Raab.” Gove is another senior cabinet minister.

His allies have publicly rallied behind Johnson.

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, told the BBC on Monday that Johnson was “still very much in charge,” though he acknowledged the prime minister may require more nights in the hospital.

Johnson, Jenrick said, has been “working extremely hard leading the government and being constantly updated-- that’s going to continue.”

"I'm sure this is very frustrating for him, for somebody like Boris who wants to be hands on running the government from the front,” said Jenrick. “But nonetheless, he's still very much in charge of the government."

Others have questioned whether he should hand over the reins for the time being.

Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, told the BBC that “I think in the end if he's not well, he will have to reflect on this because the job's tough at the best of times and it's doubly tough now."