Most countries near Bosnia — all of which have notably higher vaccination rates — are seeing quickly rising daily infections and tighter restrictions on daily life. In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two EU members have recently been reporting record new infections a day and Slovakia is in a national lockdown. In Croatia and Slovenia, also EU members, mandatory COVID-19 passes were introduced last month to access most public spaces. In Serbia this fall, graveyard diggers in Belgrade had to work an extra day each week to keep up with COVID-19 deaths.