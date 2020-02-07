Wildlife hunting is a controversial topic in Africa, with critics arguing that the income governments get from licensing the killing of threatened species like elephants does little to expand wider conservation efforts. Botswana’s former president, Ian Khama, was a renowned opponent of elephant hunting, and he instituted a ban that was at odds with all five of Botswana’s neighboring countries.

His successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has turned elephant hunting into a populist issue. Elephant populations, he and his supporters claim, have grown too large and now regularly trample farms in search of food. His overturning the ban was widely cheered in the lead-up to Masisi’s reelection late last year.

A spokeswoman for Botswana’s wildlife department told Reuters that reducing clashes with elephants was part of the reason for issuing licenses in particular parts of the country. “The seven areas chosen are those most impacted by human-wildlife conflict, especially involving elephants,” said Alice Mmolawa.

Each of the seven hunting “packages” will come with licenses to kill 10 elephants. The hunting season officially begins in April.

About a third of Africa’s elephants — or 130,000 of them — live in Botswana, mostly in the northern Chobe grasslands and Okavango swamp. Residents of those areas have complained of increasing human-elephant conflict, resulting in deaths and lost harvests. Their resentment is also directed toward conservationists, whom they see as mostly white and foreign, and who they accuse of directing little of the profits of wildlife-driven tourism their way.

Masisi provoked animal rights activists last year by giving stools made of elephant feet to visiting heads of state and raising the possibility, if only in jest, of processing elephant meat as pet food.

Mike Chase, who runs Elephants Without Borders, a research charity that conducts the only elephant census in Botswana, disputed the government’s assertion that human-elephant was on the rise, and said the government’s own data shows instances of it have been relatively constant.

