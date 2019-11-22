But the vote will not be the final word for the 250,000 people of Bougainville. The referendum is nonbinding and a vote favoring independence will need to be negotiated by leaders from Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.
The U.N. representative in Papua New Guinea, Gianluca Rampolla, says the world body has been working hard to ensure the vote is peaceful, transparent, inclusive and credible.
