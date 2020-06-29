CEO Bernard Looney said the sale represents “another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.”
The proceeds will be used to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and means it has reached its targeted amount of business sales a year earlier than scheduled.
Ineos will pay BP a deposit of $400 million and a further $3.6 billion on completion. An additional $1 billion will be deferred and paid in instalments next year.
Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2020.
