Rio is currently providing first vaccine doses to 34-year-olds. As such, the Brazilian government’s Fiocruz Institute aims to inoculate more than 30,000 Mare residents aged 18 to 33, and bring vaccine coverage of the adult population to near 100%, according to Dr. Fernando Bozza, the study’s coordinator. First doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered over the course of three days at 30 locations across Mare.