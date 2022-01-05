Bolsonaro, for his part, has characterized vaccination as an issue of personal choice rather than a means for ensuring the common good. He has repeatedly claimed, incorrectly, that he’s immune to the virus because he already contracted it in 2020. At least 16 of his 22 ministers have been vaccinated, along with his political children and his wife. Bolsonaro has said he won’t let his 11-year-old daughter be vaccinated.