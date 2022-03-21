In his decision on Sunday, de Moraes said Telegram has complied with his order and was adopting measures to combat disinformation in Brazil by monitoring the 100 most popular channels in the country.
According to the justice, the social network also said it will establish relationships with information checking networks, restrict public posts by users banned for spreading fake news, and update its terms of service to promote verified information.
Blocking Telegram in an election year would have been a major blow to Bolsonaro, who has more than 1.2 million followers on the platform and defends the tool as key to his re-election in October.