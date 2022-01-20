The family said Soares died of ‘’natural causes’’ and did not provide further detail.
Elza Gomes da Conceição was born in June 1930, in a modest Rio de Janeiro household. She became famous singing samba in the early 1960s, before diversifying to other genres, winning her the title of “singer of the millennium” in a BBC London competition in 1999.
Last month, she featured in a documentary series paying tribute to Black women singers who paved the way for other artists.
“Just like Elza Soares wanted, she sang until the end,” family members said in a statement Thursday.