Bolsonaro joining the PL will mark the continuation of his cozying up to the Centrao over the past year. The far-right president has turned to the Centrao for political shelter from increasing pressure on his administration, including more than 100 impeachment requests, a Senate investigation into his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging popularity. In August, he appointed a senator from the Centrao to be his chief-of-staff, sealing his rapprochement with the power brokers.