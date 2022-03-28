Story continues below advertisement

Brazilian media published several stories and leaked audio recordings since last week, alleging that two pastors served as unofficial advisers to the education ministry. They were reportedly favoring municipalities run by their allies, and demanding bribes including a kilogram of gold.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the outgoing minister said Bolsonaro had authorized him to attend to the two pastors. The newspaper posted a recording of Ribeiro telling several mayors that the government prioritized municipalities whose requests were backed by the duo.