Demonstrators protest last year against then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo. Brazil’s highest court on Thursday made it a crime to attack a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Reports of such attacks have spiked since Bolsonaro, now president, began his campaign. (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s highest court took a decisive step Thursday toward making it a crime to attack a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity, amid a spike in reported attacks on LGBT people since the right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro began his campaign last year.

A majority of the 11-member Supreme Federal Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to exclude sexual orientation and gender from Brazil’s anti-discrimination law. After the sixth member voted, the court suspended the hearing until June 5.

Bolsonaro, a social conservative, has said that if one of his sons were gay, he’d rather he be dead. Last month, he discouraged gay tourists from visiting the country, and told journalists that Brazil cannot become known as a “gay paradise.”

Brazil led the world in transgender homicides with 171 in 2017, the last year for which statistics are available, according to the organization TransEurope. Someone is killed in a homophobic attack here every sixteen hours.

As Bolsonaro campaigned last year, reports of crimes against LGBT people tripled. After he took office in January, Brazil’s only openly gay congressman gave up his seat and fled the country amid death threats.

Brazil’s LGBT community has secured major victories through the supreme court in recent years, including the right to marry in 2013 and to legally change names and genders in 2018. But the country’s anti-discrimination law explicitly covers only crimes committed on the basis of race.

Brazil’s Senate is debating legislation that would punish hate crimes based on sexual orientation or gender with up to five years in prison.

