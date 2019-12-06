The 30-minute probes can be forensic, almost medical. They can also be a bit of a bear pit. But generally the interviews make for great telly, especially in the last days of an election.

Now, bucking all precedent, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his appointment in the dentist chair with Neil.

This has suddenly become a surprising, serious issue in the campaign.

On Thursday night, Neil issued a remarkable, unprecedented on-air challenge to Johnson, and he did so on the state-supported BBC, where he suggested that Johnson might be a coward or a fabricator.

“It is not too late,” Neil said in a monologue to the camera. “We have an interview prepared. Oven-ready, as Mr. Johnson likes to say.”

Eyeballing the camera, Neil pounced: “The theme running through our questions is trust — and why at so many times in his career, in politics and journalism, critics and sometimes even those close to him have deemed him to be untrustworthy.”

He then ticked off a list of questions that Johnson has miffed, from his dubious claims of how many hospitals the Tories will build, to the impact of his Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, to fleshing out his fuzzy math on the hiring 20,000 new police.

Johnson, a former president of the Oxford Union debate society and no duffer himself in polysyllabic combat, fired back Friday, disparaging Neil as a real “Lord Buckethead,” a British satirical political candidate fronting a frivolous political party.

Johnson says he’s done plenty of press — what’s one more?

Michael Gove, a senior Conservative, defended Johnson on Friday, saying the prime minister has given more than 100 interviews during the five-week election, allowing an “unprecedented level of scrutiny.”

When asked by a BBC radio program what the chances were of a Neil interview, Gove gave out the Downing Street switchboard number and said that people could ask the prime minister’s diary secretary.

Additionally, Johnson is scheduled to debate — for the second time — his top opponent, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, on Friday night.

So if you’re 10 points ahead in the polls, as Johnson and the Conservatives are, why offer yourself as a happy meal to a Rottweiler on prime-time TV?

One reason: On Friday, pollster YouGov published a poll that found that 67 percent of the British public said that Johnson should do the interview; 13 percent said he shouldn’t.

Many Brits feel that a sit-down with Neil is far different than a debate. It might be uncomfortable, but it’s the price of admission to 10 Downing Street.

Many wonder what Johnson has to fear. Neil is a well-known personality on television and on social media, where he has nearly 1 million followers. His Twitter feed is sharp, dismissive, funny and tilts right. A former editor of Rupert Murdoch’s Sunday Times, he is chairman of the holding company that owns the weekly Spectator magazine, a bible for the Tory smart set, where Johnson was once editor.

Neil may have a reputation as a bit of a grumpy old man, but one who’s ready to tear into all candidates with more or less equal appetite.

An unnamed campaign official from the Conservative Party told British reporters on Friday: “The public are fed up with interviews that are all about the interviewer and endless interruptions. The format is tired and broken and needs to change if it is to start engaging and informing the public again.”

To which Neil replied that his tired Corbyn interview got 3.2 million viewers, and that the Tories posted it on Facebook. “So not that tired,” the BBC’s man tweeted.

He added that the Conservative “source” represented a “pyramid of piffle.”

Tory fighting words.

Ian Lavery, Labour Party chair, said that Johnson “thinks he’s born to rule and doesn’t have to face scrutiny.”

He added that Johnson was “running scared, because every time he is confronted with the impact of nine years of austerity, the cost of living crisis and his plans to sell out” the National Health Service to the Americans, “the more he is exposed.”

All the major candidates have appeared on Neil’s show. He’s grilled Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party; Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats; and Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party.

It is only Johnson who has dodged his ball.

Neil’s interview with Corbyn was splashed across the front pages of British newspapers after the Labour Party leader failed to apologize over allegations of anti-Semitism in his party.

This peeves Labour. If Corbyn was shredded, their argument goes, Johnson deserves the same.

Labour has accused the BBC of bias in its coverage of the general election. They say that they agreed to Corbyn’s interview with Neil with the “clear understanding” that Johnson would also face a half-hour in the hot seat.

In a letter to Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC, Labour’s co-campaign coordinator Andrew Gwynne accused the broadcaster of being “complicit in giving the Conservative Party an unfair electoral advantage.” The BBC is publicly funded and must abide by rules around impartiality.

The prime minister has been notably absent from several debates. He was memorably replaced by a melting ice sculpture last week during a leaders debate on climate change. On Thursday, broadcaster ITV announced that Johnson was refusing to do an interview with Julie Etchingham, another heavy-hitting journalist.

In his on-air challenge to Johnson, Neil said that if the prime minister were sitting before him, he’d ask about Johnson’s pledges on health care and security. He’s also ask about Johnson’s Brexit deal and whether it effectively puts a border down the Irish sea.

“He vows that the NHS will not be on the table in any trade talks with America. But he vowed to the DUP, his Unionist allies in Northern Ireland, that there would never be a border down the Irish Sea,” Neil said. “That is as important to the DUP as the NHS is to the rest of us. It is a vow his Brexit deal would seem to break.”

Neil added: “There’s no law, no Supreme Court ruling that can force Mr. Johnson to participate in a BBC leaders' interview.”

But, he said, “the prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China. So it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.”