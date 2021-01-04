The British government is facing growing calls to impose further restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rocket. On Monday, Britain recorded 58,784 new daily cases, the highest figure recorded here during the pandemic.

“Let me be candid with you: This virus is out of control,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC Radio on Monday. “We have more patients in hospital in London now with covid than anytime in March, April and May during the peak. Plus, we have the additional non-covid winter pressures.”

“I think government should, as a matter of urgency, be ordering a national lockdown,” Khan added.

Britain has recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for seven days. The number of patients in London hospitals has more than doubled over the past two weeks.

Speaking on a visit to a hospital in London, Johnson said, “We have a new variant that is requiring extra-special vigilance.” The variant has spread to more than 30 countries.

His remarks come as Britain began rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Early Monday morning, Brian Pinker, 82, became the first person in the world to get a shot of the vaccine outside of clinical trials. The former maintenance manager rolled up his sleeve at a hospital in Oxford, where the vaccine was developed. “The vaccine means everything to me. To my mind, it’s the only way of getting back to normal life,” Pinker said afterward.

The government hopes that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other vaccines being administered, will be a “game changer.” Nursing home residents, health-care workers and those over 80 are at the front of the line. But inoculating an entire nation will take months, and the growing number of cases and hospitalizations has sparked alarm in Britain.

Scotland’s semiautonomous government announced a new lockdown Monday for at least the rest of the month. Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, told the Scottish Parliament that starting Tuesday, there would be “a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes. This is similar to the lockdown of March last year.”

She also said that students would move to remote learning for the rest of the month.

Sturgeon said that the “overall level of community transmission is simply too high” to keep schools open and that there was still “significant uncertainty about the impact of the new variant on transmission amongst young people.”

Primary schools in London are closed for at least two weeks, and many high school students in England have had their return date pushed back until later in January.

More than three-quarters of England is at “Tier 4,” the highest level of restrictions. Johnson may opt for a national lockdown, or he could stick with a regional approach but add a harsher “Tier 5” level, which could include curfews or the closing of more shops or a limit on the number of times that people can exercise outdoors.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC that the “old tier system” wasn’t “strong enough” to contain the new outbreak.

Hancock said in a separate morning news program that Britain’s temporary “Nightingale hospitals,” built in weeks last year, were on “standby if needed.”

The National Health Service said in a statement that it was “working hard” to ready London’s flagship Nightingale hospital to treat patients “if necessary.” The London center will be used to rehabilitate people who are recovering from an emergency stay in a hospital and will not be used to treat patients who have covid-19, the statement said.

British media reported in recent days that the majority of the seven Nightingale hospitals had been dismantled or were not being used as cases began to climb in the country again — prompting many to question why.

ICU nurse Dave Carr told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday that the rise in infections was “breaking” exhausted NHS staff working in intensive care units in London that are full with patients, who are forced to share ventilators.

“The admissions keep coming in,” Carr said, adding that all available staff are already working at NHS hospitals and finding staff for the Nightingale facilities would be difficult. “It’s absolutely appalling planning,” he said of the government’s handling of the crisis.



Labour lawmaker Angela Rayner called the launch last year of the Nightingale hospitals “an expensive PR stunt,” tweeting that no medical staff was available to operate the sites at such a critical moment. She called the government’s response a “disgraceful failure.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter that the government needed go further and “close schools, borders, and ban all household mixing RIGHT AWAY.”