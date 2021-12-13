“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population,” he said. “The best thing we can do is all get our boosters,” he added.
He made the comments as Britons stood in long lines outside clinics, waiting to get their third dose of vaccination. Others who tried to book appointments via the National Health Service website were told to try again later. Some people said that the NHS website had crashed.
On Sunday evening, Johnson announced in a televised address that Britain would try to get booster shots to everyone age 18 and over by New Year’s Day, bringing forward an earlier deadline by a month. To reach that target, the NHS will need to carry out about a million vaccinations a day, double what it is doing now.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned Monday that omicron infections were doubling every two to three days — a “phenomenal” rate, he said.
“We’re once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus,” Javid told Sky News. “Two doses are not enough, but three doses still provide excellent protection against symptomatic infection.”
On Sunday, Britain reported 1,239 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, a near-doubling of the 633 cases confirmed on Saturday.
The British government also raised its covid alert level on Sunday to four, the second-highest level on its scale, meaning that there are high or rising levels of transmission.
Johnson’s address to the nation was prerecorded, which meant that journalists couldn’t ask him questions about the variant or restrictions or an ongoing scandal about several alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street in 2020 during a time of strict lockdown.
The new restrictions taking effect this week include a call for people who can work from home to do so and says they should wear face masks in most indoor venues and show proof of vaccination or a negative test for entrance into venues with large crowds. The government also said that daily testing would replace isolating for those who come into contact with someone who has tested positive.
Normally, these coronavirus tests can be ordered at no charge on a government website.
But on Monday morning, the government website read: “Sorry, there are no more home test kits available right now.”