No need to panic. Or maybe there is — just a little.

Britain on Thursday offered a snapshot of a nation trying to come to grips with a possible “no-deal” exit from the European Union — effectively meaning it would be cut loose without any prearranged pacts on trade, travel and security with its onetime partners.

Officials have long suggested this was an unlikely possibility.

But the latest “technical notices” from the government appeared to add more weight to the scenario: offering ideas on how citizens and businesses might best prepare for the country’s possible crash out of the European Union with no E.U. divorce settlement in place.

For weeks, there has been a string of scary doomsday scenarios in the British press about what could happen if Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiators fail to reach agreement with Brussels on the country’s exit from the European trading bloc next year.

There’s been speculation — floated by think tanks, business lobbies and hospital administrators — that a “no-deal Brexit” could create havoc.



Dominic Raab, the British secretary of state for exiting the European Union, arrives to deliver a speech in London on Thursday. (Luke MacGregor/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Imagine, they say, days-long traffic jams at the ferry ports and Euro-tunnel; empty shelves at the grocery markets; shortages of medicines; chaos at the airport immigration booths; and police locked out of cross-border databases about terror suspects.

[British farmers worry: Who will pick the fruit after Brexit?]

There have also been stories about a “sandwich famine” and the British Army — seriously — being deployed to avoid civil unrest.

Last month, the British Sandwich Association warned that a no-deal Brexit could impact the range of sandwiches on offer if it became harder to import out-of-season ingredients with a short shelf-life, like lettuce and tomatoes.

And so on Thursday, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab gave a news conference to mark the government release of 148 pages in 25 advisories, the first tranche of 80 documents, which seek to advise British business and citizens how to prepare for a possible no-deal world.

“Let me assure you that, contrary to one of the wilder claims, you will still be able to enjoy a BLT after Brexit, and there are no plans to deploy the Army to maintain food supplies,” Raab said.

But Thursday’s advisories about a no-deal Brexit — even after being reportedly softened by the government — still conjure up a lot of hassle, red tape, extra cost and dysfunction.

The release of the advisories also bolsters fears that the chance of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are suddenly high.

In the past, May and her pro-Brexit cabinet repeatedly assured Britain that a sweet deal with Brussels was just around the corner.

Now government ministers say it’s about 50-50.

The British public is even less optimistic, according to the most recent polling.

In its first papers on a no-deal Brexit, May’s government warned that the cost of credit card payments between the Britain and Europe will likely increase and so will the cost of Internet purchases — totaling in the billions — from Europe.

Brits working and living in Europe could also lose access to British banking — and pension services. Some 250,000 British retirees live in Europe.

There will likely be customs checks and delays for British companies exporting to Europe, the government warned, as “the free circulation of goods between the UK and E.U. would cease.”

British hospital officials have warned that a no-deal Brexit could hurt patients. Raab said the pharmaceutical companies already warehouse 200 medicines in case of shortages — and that more is on the way.

“We will be working with industry around stockpiling of medicines for a working assumption of six weeks,” Raab said.

The technical papers also highlighted how integrated British businesses are with the E.U. and how things might change in the event of a no-deal. For instance, British organic farmers carry the E.U.’s organic food logo, which would need to be dropped. British organic farmers would only be able to export to the E.U. if it approved British standards, which could take up to nine months.

The labeling on cigarette packages in Britain would have to change, as the images currently used are copyrighted by the European Union.

Barely 200 days remain before Britain exits the European Union in March 2019, and much about the future relationship with the continent remains unknown.

The opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said that May’s government was “now moving into panic mode.”

“If the publication of these documents is just a crude attempt by ministers to dress up the severe consequences of a no-deal Brexit as somehow acceptable, the whole exercise will be pointless,” Starmer told BBC Radio.

Raab’s comments drew ire from David Lammy, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, who retweeted his BLT comment.

“This is just embarrassing coming from a minister. His department’s own impact reports show Brexit will wreck our economy & disproportionately hurt the poorest, while hospitals are deprived of doctors & nurses. But at least we’ll still have BLTs. Shameless,” Lammy said.

He wasn’t the only one to lambaste the contingency plans.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, tweeted: “These papers confirm that a #NoDealBrexit isn’t a credible option. It would be devastating for working people. Government must pull out all the stops to get a deal that delivers for the whole UK.”

“No deal is not an option and the UK Government’s bluff is fooling no one,” tweeted Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones. “It is time the Prime Minister dropped the poker face and worked constructively with the EU-27,” he said.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news