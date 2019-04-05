British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she was beginning preparations to hold elections for the European Parliament despite her country’s desire to quit the European Union, an acknowledgment that its divorce efforts could be significantly delayed.

In a letter to a top E.U. official, May asked for Britain’s departure date from the European Union to be delayed until June 30 and said that she would order that European elections be held in late May assuming Britain is still an E.U. member. Without a reprieve from the other 27 leaders of E.U. nations, Britain is due to crash out of the club without a safety net on April 12.

May’s government is “undertaking the lawful and responsible preparations” for an election, May said in her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. She said that if Britain and the European Union manage to ratify a divorce deal before late May, she would seek to depart from the bloc more quickly and skip the vote. Many hardline Brexit advocates loathe the idea of participating in the elections.

The decision opens the door to a longer extension from E.U. leaders, who said that Britain could not continue to be a member of the European Union beyond May 22 if it did not hold the elections. They feared that any decision taken by the new parliament could be challenged if Britain wasn’t represented in it.

Birnbaum reported from Brussels. Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news