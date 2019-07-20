A British-flagged oil tanker, Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday is photographed Saturday in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. (Tasnim News Agency/AP)

Britain has warned Iran of “serious consequences” if Iran fails to release the British tanker that was forcibly seized by Iranian naval forces on in the straits of Hormuz.

Iran said Saturday that the Stena Impero tanker had been detained on the grounds that it failed to stop after colliding with a fishing vessel, as tensions ratcheted up in the waterway that controls access to much of the world’s oil.

Britain said it was not considering a military solution to the tanker’s seizure but vowed a response that would be “considered but robust.” The government urged all UK shipping to stay away from the strategic waterway, which controls access to the Persian Gulf and a fifth of the world’s oil.

‘We are not looking at military options. We are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve this situation,” said Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. However, he added, “there will be serious consequences if we are not able to resolve it quickly.”

The seizure of the Stena Impero, a British flagged ship, is the most serious in a string of recent incidents involving harassment and attacks on shipping in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, and suggests Iran is prepared to go to new lengths in its quest to resist harsh new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

In this instance, the ship was apparently seized in fulfillment of Iranian threats to retaliate for the detention earlier this month by Britain’s navy of an Iranian supertanker near Gibraltar on the grounds that it was violating European Union sanctions on Syria. On Friday, the Gibraltar Supreme Court granted local authorities the right to continue to detain the Iranian tanker, the Grace 1, for another 30 days as investigations continue into the destination of the oil it was carrying.

Hours later, the Stena Impero was surrounded by four speedboats and a helicopter before it was forced to change course and head toward Iranian waters, according to British officials and the ship’s operators. None of the 23 crew are British, said Hunt. The ship’s operator said they are mostly Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino.

A second ship, the Mesdar, was also intercepted by speedboats at around the same time but allowed to continue on its journey, according to reports in Iran’s state-run media.

The Stena Impero is now being held at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency. Fars quoted port officials as saying the tanker had damaged a fishing boat then refused to respond to appeals from the boat to stop and offer assistance, in violation of maritime laws.

The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made no mention of an accident. It reported that the ship was detained because it had switched off its GPS systems, was sailing on the wrong side of the water way and was polluting the seas by dumping oil.

“Yesterday’s action in the Gulf shows worrying signs Iran may be choosing a dangerous path of illegal and destabilizing behavior after Gibraltar’s LEGAL detention of oil bound for Syria,” Hunt said on Twitter.

In Washington, President Trump said the interception of the British ship proved his repeated assertions that Iran is “nothing but trouble.”

“It goes to show you I was right,” he said, adding, “it’s not American, it’s U.K . . . Let’s see what happens.”

Hunt spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday night, and British and U.S. officials were in touch throughout the night, according to U.S. and British officials. The British government asked Pompeo to hold back from public comments that might further inflame the situation, while London tried to resolve the crisis through diplomacy, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

The interceptions signal a wider escalation by Iran in its two-month-old campaign of threats and attacks against U.S. and allied warships and commercial shipping in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, as Tehran seeks to push back against the Trump administration’s imposition of tough new sanctions. Iran has denied U.S. allegations that it is responsible for most of the attacks.

The new tensions coincide with the arrival in the region of U.S. naval reinforcements aimed at securing the safety of shipping in the area. Among the U.S. warships that have arrived in the region is the USS Boxer, which on Thursday destroyed an Iranian drone that had approached dangerously close, according to Trump and the Pentagon.

Iran however refuted that the drone had been brought down and on Friday broadcast footage of a warship that it claimed was the Boxer to demonstrate that the drone was still functional.

A different U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation said the U.S. military has surveillance aircraft in the region watching what is happening. Naval Forces Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the region, has been in contact with commercial U.S. ships in the region.

Booth reported from London. Karla Adams in London and Karen DeYoung in Buenos Aires contributed to this report.

