“The events of a century ago were wrong then, and they are wrong now,” said Claire Horton, director general of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). “The commission clearly failed many of those it was established to serve by not delivering on its original founding principle of equality of treatment in death,” she said.

Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday expressed “deep regret” to Parliament for the failures described in the investigation.

The inquiry was prompted by “Unremembered: Britain's Forgotten War Heroes,” a 2019 documentary that aired on Britain’s Channel 4. Labour lawmaker David Lammy presented the program and has written about how he visited Kenya and Tanzania to see first hand how Africans who died fighting for Britain were treated.

“Across East Africa there are just three memorials to all of those who died, in Nairobi, Mombasa and Dar es Salaam,” he wrote in the Observer. “I reached one by clambering over a chain fence in the middle of a busy roundabout.”

The investigation comes at a time when the country is grappling with race relations and its complicated colonial past. The Black Lives Matter protests in Britain following the death of George Floyd were some of the largest outside of the United States.

Last summer, in the English city of Bristol, demonstrators toppled a statue of Edward Colston, a prominent 17th century slave trader, prompting many to cheer. Protesters in London also tagged an iconic statue of Winston Churchill with graffiti branding him “a racist,” which drew a more divided response.

Originally founded in 1917 under the name Imperial War Graves Commission, the CWGC’s aim is commemorate fallen personnel from two world wars and to do so identically — an individual’s name is engraved on a headstone over an identified grave or a memorial to the missing.

But the investigation found that at least 116,000, but maybe as many as 350,000 “were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all.” In addition, another 45,000-54,000 people were “commemorated unequally.”

The report noted that one officer, in 1920, wrote to the commission and said: “‘most of the Natives who have died are of a semi-savage nature” and that the “erection of individual headstones would constitute a waste of public money.”

The report noted that decisions were “influenced by a scarcity of information, errors inherited from other organisations and the opinions of colonial administrators.” But “underpinning all these decisions” were the “entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes.”

On Thursday, Lammy, the lawmaker, said he was “moved” by the apology by the war graves commission. “The arc of history is long but it bends towards the truth,” he tweeted.

Britain made extensive use of its colonial subjects as soldiers, not just on battlefields in Asia and Africa but also in the trenches of Europe. The Commonwealth cemetery in Egypt’s El Alamein for the dead of the World War II North African campaign carries names of soldiers from dozens of its overseas possessions.