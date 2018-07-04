In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo, police offices cordon off the road of the residence of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

British police declared a “major incident” early Wednesday after a man and woman in their 40s were believed to have been exposed to an “unknown substance” near the historic town of Salisbury in south England.

Authorities said the two are in critical condition in the same Salisbury hospital where the former Russian spy and double agent Sergei Skirpal and his adult daughter Yulia were treated after being poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent known as Novichok four months ago.

After lengthy treatment, the Skirpals were released and continue to recover in an undisclosed location, protected by British authorities.

It is unclear whether there is any connection between the two cases and police said tests were ongoing to discover what sickened the two people in the latest case of a suspected poisoning.

Public Health England said it did not believe there was a “significant health risk” to the people in the area.

The Wiltshire police said it was not yet known if the two were the victims of a crime.

“Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury on Saturday evening (June 30) after a man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property,” the police said.

Authorities initially suspected the two had taken a contaminated batch of illegal drugs.

Officials did not say why they had waited four days to declare a “major incident.”

“Wiltshire Police and partners have this evening declared a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury,” police said.

Amesbury is about six miles north of Salisbury. Police cordoned off several sites in both Amesbury and Salisbury where they suspected that the couple visited. Local reporters said the sites included a church and a park.

This story is developing …

