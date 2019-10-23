Police said that they received a call around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday from the ambulance services. They said that 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. The police said that “early indications” suggest that one is thought to be a teenager.

The police believe the container was from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead in North Wales.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue,” Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in the statement. “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

He added that the process of identifying the victims could take a long time.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, said he was “appalled by this tragic incident in Essex.”

“I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones,” he tweeted.

Even though Essex police said the container was from Bulgaria, they did not specifically identify the victims as migrants.

Most fatal incidents in which victims died inside shipping containers in recent years have involved migrants, however. In August 2015, 71 bodies were found on a highway in Austria, inside a hermetically sealed and locked freezer truck. Most victims were from Syria, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The discovery came at the peak of Europe’s refugee influx and became one of its defining, tragic moments.

Research by German public television and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper later revealed that Hungarian officials had tapped the traffickers’ phones, but failed to intervene on time.

Four human traffickers were jailed for life over their involvement in the 2015 incident this summer.

Noack reported from Berlin.

