Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing

NAIROBI, Kenya — A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya’s capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
Such building collapses aren’t uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.
“The building that was being put up here was being done in an extremely substandard way,” the governor said. “This guy built without authorization. He came and applied for permission, he was told to comply with a few conditions, he disappeared, continued to build.”