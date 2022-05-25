Bulgaria: Bodies found outside cemetery, funeral agent held

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Authorities in Bulgaria said Wednesday that the bodies of seven people were discovered outside a cemetery near the capital.
A 51-year-old funeral agent has been detained in the case and charged with fraud. Authorities believe he was part of a larger group and more bodies could be discovered.
Police alleged the agent took the bodies from care homes, supposedly for cremation, and instead buried them in the forest close to the cemetery.
Pre-trial proceedings, including DNA tests of the deceased, have started in the case.