Bus accident in Kashmir kills at least 6 Indian soldiers

Placeholder while article actions load

People injured in the accident in the southern Pahalgam area were being flown to a military hospital in the region’s main city of Srinagar, police said in a tweet.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

SRINAGAR, India — A bus carrying paramilitary soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir skidded off a mountainous road and rolled down into a river on Tuesday, killing at least six and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

Officials said the bus was carrying at least 39 soldiers and two police officials who were among thousands of government forces who had been deployed to protect a Hindu pilgrimage to a Himalayan cave. The pilgrimage ended last week.