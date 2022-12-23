Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead, more than 20 injured

BUCHAREST, Romania — A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital on Friday leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured, authorities said.
Romania’s health ministry said in a statement that some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.
Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the bus crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said.
“The emergency response has ended at this point,” Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police.