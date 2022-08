Croatian police said on Twitter that “in the skidding of a bus with Polish license plates, according to initial information from the field, 11 people died and several were injured.”

ZAGREB, Croatia — A Poland-registered bus skidded from a highway in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, police said.

The accident happened at 5:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT) some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, on the A-4 highway, which is busy during the peak of the tourist season.