Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya — A bus fell off a bridge Sunday in Kenya and plunged into a river along the highway, killing at least 21 people, police said.
The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall.
Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team, said he believes the death toll is likely to rise.
The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.
At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.