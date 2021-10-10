Twelve protesters were either detained or arrested, authorities said Sunday, including Giuliano Castellino, leader of the extreme-right political party Forza Nuova. Some 10,000 demonstrators had turned out Saturday afternoon to express outrage at a government-imposed requirement that workers must certify they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from the illness in recent months or recently tested negative in order to access workplaces. The requirement takes effect on Oct. 15.