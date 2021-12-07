The trial, which had been suspended since November 2020, is just a small part of a crackdown that began in 2017 when the country’s high court ordered the Cambodia National Rescue Party dissolved. It is widely believed the action was taken to help ensure that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party would win the 2018 general election. It ended up sweeping all the National Assembly seats, but the government has kept a tight leash on all political activity, even as it recently released some political and social activists from detention.