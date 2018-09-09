Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was released on bail Monday, a year after he was jailed on trumped-up treason charges that prevented him and his opposition party, which was later dissolved, from challenging the dominance of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Kem Sokha was released from a remote jail close to the Vietnam border at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. He will be under court supervision, a statement from the court said.

Legal conditions attached to his release were still unclear Monday morning, as hundreds of supporters and reporters gathered around his house in Phnom Penh. Speaking to Cambodian media, a lawyer for Kem Sokha said he would not be meeting supporters or making any public statements.

Kem Sokha was the leader of the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party and was arrested last September on suspicion of allegedly working with foreign agents to overthrow Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades. A few months after his arrest, his party was dissolved and its senior members were barred from participating in politics for five years.

The moves were widely viewed as a way to silence critics and anyone who could pose a threat to the dominance of Hun Sen and his Cambodian People’s Party ahead of elections held in July. In those elections, Hun Sen’s party ran largely uncontested and won every available seat — cementing one-party rule in Cambodia and prompting widespread criticism from the international community. The United States and the European Union, which has long supported the growth of democracy in the Southeast Asian country as it emerged from the brutal Khmer Rouge regime, refused to send monitors to observe the vote, which they said was neither free nor fair.

The vote extended Hun Sen’s 33-year rule for five more years. Parliamentarians from his party took their seats earlier this month. Spokespeople from the election commission, which is not independent, and from Hun Sen’s party have insisted that the vote was free and fair, and that their government should be viewed as legitimately elected and as having a strong mandate from the Cambodian people.

Since the elections, dozens of other political prisoners have been released, including journalists, opposition leaders and political commentators critical of Hun Sen’s government. Analysts had predicted that these critics, all jailed in the lead up to the vote, would be released after Hun Sen had cemented his grip on power in a move to avoid sanctions or other punishment from the international community. In August, the United States said it would be extending a visa ban imposed on top Cambodian government officials, and the European Union has mulled over removing Cambodia from a preferential trade agreement under which their goods have tariff-free access to the European market.

“Hun Sen is using a strategy of incremental appeasement, whereby small concessions aim to produce large dividends,” said Lee Morgenbesser, a lecturer at Griffith University in Australia who studies Cambodian politics and authoritarian regimes.

He doubted that it would be enough to appease the European Union and the United States, which are both under significant pressure to act against Cambodia — especially as China toughens its economic grip on and support for the country.

Family members and other opposition leaders have pointed out that Kem Sokha is in poor health. Although he has been released from detention, charges against him have not been dropped, and he leads an opposition party that has since been banned, while Hun Sen will maintain power for the next five years.

“Sadly, this makes him inconsequential to the new political order,” Morgenbesser said.

San Sel in Phnom Penh contributed to this report.

