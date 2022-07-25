Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

LANGLEY, British Columbia — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday reported reported multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley and said one suspect is in custody.
Mounties issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area.
Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.
Police later issued a cellphone alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alert said police were still trying to confirm if the man is the only suspect involved.