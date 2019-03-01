Canada will move ahead with the extradition case against Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou, paving the way for a legal battle that will pit Canada against China and could complicate the relationship between both countries and the United States.

The decision, which was announced Friday, means Canada’s Justice Department believes there is “sufficient evidence” to proceed with an extradition hearing. Meng will next appear in a Vancouver court on March 6, when next steps for the hearing will be set.

Meng, who is chief financial officer for China’s Huawei Technologies, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport on Dec.1 on U.S. charges related to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions law, setting off an ongoing diplomatic dispute.

China has repeatedly called on Canada to release Meng. Canada refused, saying the case was a legal not political matter. Not long after, two Canadians in China were arrested on vague security charges.

The standoff over Meng’s fate comes as the Trump administration is engaged in tense trade negotiations with Beijing. President Trump at one point suggested that the United States could cut a deal with China to secure Meng’s release.

That now looks less likely.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed a 13-count indictment against Huawei, two affiliates and Meng, alleging bank and wire fraud. It also charged the company with violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Friday’s announcement from Canadian authorities means the United States will indeed seek to bring Meng stateside to pursue their case.

Read more:

Huawei pleads not guilty to accusations it stole T-Mobile’s trade secrets

How much do Chinese people love Huawei? Just ask these cute singing children.

Justice Dept. charges Huawei with fraud, ratcheting up U.S.-China tensions

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news