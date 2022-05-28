Cannes to wrap with presentation of Palme d'Or on Saturday

Placeholder while article actions load

But what’s going to win? The Palme, one of film’s most prestigious awards, is famously impossible to handicap — though bookies still try their best. It hinges entirely on the deliberations of the jury which take place in private. Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the prize, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.