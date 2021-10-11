The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at six, including suspected opposition fighters. The bodies were badly charred, it said.
The explosion hit near the market in the town center not far from a post for the dominant armed group in the area, the Army of Islam, according to the Observatory. It said 12 people were also wounded, including two children.
Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in an operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters who were in control of Afrin to be terrorists. Since then, there have been several attacks on Turkish targets in the area.
The town has since been the site of repeated car bombings that largely go unclaimed.