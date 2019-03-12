A pivotal moment in the long and torrid history of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church will be broadcast live Wednesday on television: the sentencing of Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Vatican leader convicted of pedophilia.

The Australian judge who oversaw Pell’s trial and conviction for assaulting two choir boys in the mid-1990s has decided that his sentence will be shown live on a state-owned television network across the nation at 10 a.m. in Melbourne.

Unlike the United States, courtroom broadcasts are extremely rare in Australia, and many other countries. The decision may be an effort by the court to dispel a perception that Pell received special protection when his trial and guilty verdict were subject to an Internet-wide judicial gag order that was defied by The Washington Post and other media outlets.

“The County Court is committed to the principles of open justice,” a court spokesman said in an email. “Chief Judge Peter Kidd’s sentencing remarks in this matter will be broadcast live.”

Pell’s conviction for fondling one 13-year-old boy and forcing another 13-year-old to perform oral sex on him in a changing room in Melbourne’s grandest cathedral, St. Patrick’s, shocked Catholics in Australia and around the world.

Pell is one of the most senior Australian religious figures in history, and oversaw the Vatican’s finances. Since the conviction, a powerful network of allies and supporters has emerged to suggest that he may have been a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

“Should the appeal fail, I hope and pray Pell, heading for prison, is not the unwitting victim of a nation in search of a scapegoat,” Frank Brennan, a prominent Jesuit priest and human rights lawyer, wrote in The Australian newspaper.

Victims and victims’ advocates expressed disappointment that the integrity of the legal system was being questioned after Pell was found guilty in a unanimous verdict by a 12-person jury overseen by a senior judge.

“For too long in the Catholic Church, people who were abused weren’t believed,” Francis Sullivan, a former chief executive officer of Catholic Health Australia, a network of hospitals and nursing homes owned by the church, said on a television current affairs show.

“They were actively silenced. The weight and might of the church either negotiated them away, disregarded them, told them to go home and left them to a life of peril, a life of misery,” he said.

At the end of the trial, Pell’s lead lawyer, Robert Richter, told the judge that the assault was “no more than a plain vanilla sexual penetration case.”

As one of Melbourne’s leading criminal defenders, Richter’s comment was regarded by many victims of sexual abuse as trivializing the psychological harm they suffered at the hands of priests.

One of Pell’s victims died several years ago of a heroin overdose. The other said he had experienced shame, loneliness and depression.

Richter was quickly rebuffed by Kidd, the judge, who said there was an “element of brutality” in the assault.

“He exploited two vulnerable boys and there was an element of force,” Kidd said in court. “The way he grabbed the boys’ heads, he [continued] in the face of verbal and physical protest.”

Richter later apologized, outside court, and said he was so angry at the verdict he had lost his objectivity and would not lead Pell’s legal team through an appeal.

“After spending a sleepless night reflecting upon the terrible choice of phrase I used in court during the course of a long and stressful process, I offer my sincerest apologies to all who were hurt or offended by it,” he said.

The maximum sentence for each the five charges is 10 years imprisonment. A jail term seems certain given the judge withdrew bail after the 77-year-old was found guilty.

