Cathay Pacific's chief executive officer Rupert Hogg speaks in Hong Kong in 2017. Cathay Pacific announced on Friday its CEO would resign after the Hong Kong carrier was castigated by Beijing because some of its staff had supported or joined recent protests in the city. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

— The chief executive officer of Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, resigned on Friday, the company said, after coming under intense pressure from officials in Beijing for its employees’ taking part in protests that have carried on for over two months.

Rupert Hogg’s resignation was accepted by the company’s board of directors earlier in the day, a statement said. Paul Loo, the airline’s chief customer and commercial officer who additionally serves as the chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Express, Cathay’s low-cost arm, also resigned.

Hogg will be replaced by Augustus Tang. Loo’s role at Cathay will be filled by Ronald Lam, both effective Monday. A new CEO for Hong Kong Express will be named at a later date, the company said.

China’s aviation regulator ordered Cathay last week to bar employees who support or join demonstrations, which began this spring over a proposed extradition law, from doing any work involving flights to mainland China. The Civil Aviation Administration of China also demanded Cathay hand over details of crew working in mainland Chinese airspace.

The company has also drawn the ire of Chinese state media, notably the English language Global Times, which has repeatedly admonished it.

John Slosar, chairman of Cathay Pacific, praised Hogg’s work over the last three years, but said in a statement that “recent events have called into question Cathay Pacific’s commitment to flight safety and security and put our reputation and brand under pressure.”

“We therefore think it is time to put a new management team in place who can reset confidence and lead the airline to new heights,” Slosar said.

He added, “Cathay Pacific is fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of ‘One Country Two Systems’ as enshrined in the Basic Law. We are confident that Hong Kong will have a great future.”

Hogg’s resignation comes two days after the airline fired two pilots who were previously suspended. One was arrested during a protest last month and charged with rioting. The other was found to be misusing company information on a flight from Manchester to Hong Kong on Monday, when Hong Kong International Airport was occupied by thousands of protesters.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news