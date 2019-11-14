The near constant barrage slowed in the morning for nearly the first time since Israeli forces killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in a strike on his safe house early Tuesday. In the surge of violence that followed, almost 400 rockets flew from Gaza, most of them exploding in open countryside or shot out of the sky by Israel’s air-defense shield. But several homes and factories were struck.

Israel responded with air and tank assaults on dozens of Islamic Jihad targets within Gaza, including rocket launchers, tunnels and the bedrooms of militant leaders. The Palestinians say that of the 34 who died in the attacks, at least six were children, and that 111 other people were injured.

In the hours before the cease-fire began, Israel launched a direct strike on the home of a purported Islamic Jihad brigade commander, killing him and seven members of his family, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military said a majority of those killed over the two days were confirmed militants.

As the crossfire explosions quieted Thursday, Gazans slowly returned to the streets. Stores opened as municipal trucks and bulldozers began to scrape up the debris in areas hit by Israeli shelling. Schools and universities were closed for a third day.

Many of the Palestinians who ventured out seemed exhausted by days of disruption, violence and funerals, but also relieved that the conflict did not escalate into what would have been their fourth full-scale war with Israel in 10 years.

“We have turned a bleak page of anxiety and fear and waiting for death, but we have started a page of sadness and crying and loneliness,” said Rose Bakri, walking on Nassar Street in Gaza City.

Samir Joudeh, 33, said the violence was just one part of the grinding difficulty of life in the blockaded coastal enclave of 2 million people, where unemployment is soaring. Ordinary Palestinians find few friends among any of the forces that control their lives, he said.

“Life is cruel and boring, wars and killings, nothing new,” Joudeh said. “We love life, but all sides — Israel, Europe, America and the Arabs, including the Palestinian leaders — make our lives harder.”

The reported cease-fire was brokered in Cairo. “Egypt and the UN worked hard to prevent the most dangerous escalation in around Gaza from leading to war,” Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations Middle East peace envoy, tweeted Thursday.

Israel would not confirm that a cease-fire deal had been reached. Officials would only say that Israel Defense Forces operations, which they have dubbed Operation Black Belt, would stop when the Gaza rockets were silent.

“Quiet will be answered with quiet,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio. Schools in Israeli towns within 25 miles of the Gaza border were closed again Thursday.

Scenes of rockets streaking through the sky and of Israelis dashing for cover as code red sirens wailed filled live Israeli television broadcasts over the past 48 hours. Local news reports told of one bride forced to hold her wedding in a bomb shelter, and children from southern Israel were regularly featured telling how they were home from school but too scared to play outside because of the rockets.

In the southern town of Sderot, where residents have been subjected to intense bouts of rocket fire regularly for more than a decade, a mattress factory was gutted by one rocket, destroying the company’s stock and eliminating, at least for now, some 200 jobs.

Business owners told local news outlets that the attacks make it extremely difficult for them to make a living. Government compensation provided after each round of fighting is not enough, they said.

Israel said it was justified in its initial surprise predawn strike Tuesday because its target, Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, was the author of multiple recent attacks on Israel and was preparing to launch more. Army officials insisted they focused tightly on assets belonging to the radical Islamist group, hoping not to provoke Hamas, the militant group with governing authority in Gaza.

“The aim of Black Belt was to improve the security situation by providing a significant blow to [Palestinian Islamic Jihad],” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman. “We wanted to keep Hamas out of the fighting and stabilize the situation in and out of Gaza.”

Hamas itself had reportedly been struggling to tamp down Abu al-Ata’s activities, seeing them as threat to its tentative detente with Israel and its efforts to improve living conditions in Gaza as they face possible elections in coming months.

Gaza-based political analyst Hani Habib said it was striking — and shrewd — that Hamas left the violent response to the killing of Abu al-Ata to the smaller militant group.

“Hamas was wiser because it did not enter the front line,” Habib said.

Israelis were largely pleased with the two-day action that left one Gaza military faction badly damaged and Hamas in a position to maintain order in the enclave. Eliminating Abu al-Ata, they argued, served both Israel and Hamas.

“He carried out acts of terror every few days depending on his mood,” said retired Maj. Gen. Amos Gilad, director of the Institute for Policy and Strategy in Herzliya.

Hamas has a tighter grip in Gaza for both good and bad, he said.

Abu Al-Ata “challenged even Hamas, but that doesn’t make Hamas moderate,” Gilad said. “They want a monopoly on everything, including governing and carrying out acts of terror. They want to be the ones to decide where to dig tunnels and when to launch rockets.”

Shimrit Meir, a Tel Aviv-based analyst of Palestinian affairs and regular contributor to daily Yediot Aharonot, said the operation was clearly carefully planned.

“They did it in a very precise way that did not cause too much collateral damage,” said Meir. “I think the main thing was that they managed to separate Hamas and Islamic Jihad. To all those who watch Hamas closely they were surprised to see them standing on the side and watching what was going on to their fellow organization and yet staying out of it. So in that way Israel’s mission was accomplished.”

But she said Israel paid a high price by having to shut down business in Tel Aviv, the country’s main financial center, for an entire day.

“I have doubts about the entire thinking behind it. I think Israel used up way too many of its resources,” said Meir. “I understand the army’s their responsibility, but the decision to halt daily life should not be taken as easily as they did. Just think about the money, people who did not send their children to school, people who did not go to work.”

While Israeli citizens suffered the trauma of the rocket assault and some minor injuries from the scramble of thousands into bomb shelters, the fighting came at low cost in casualties for them. The Iron Dome rocket shield scored a reported 90 percent kill rate on projectiles heading for population centers.

Balousha reported from Gaza City.

