A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast. The Geo Barents now is carrying 186 people, the youngest of whom is 10 months old.
More than 59,000 asylum-seekers have reached Italian shores so far this year, 50% more than last year but far from the numbers who risked their lives on rickety smugglers’ boats during 2014-2017.
