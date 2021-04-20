The initiative seeks to regulate euthanasia, in which a doctor administers a drug that causes death, and assisted suicide, in which a doctor gives a drug that the patients take themselves.

Cecilia Heyder, 53, hopes to become the first to use euthanasia if the legislation is finally approved.

Heyder has metastatic breast cancer and lupus and a couple of years ago developed a deficiency in one of the proteins involved in blood clotting.

“This causes me multiple hemorrhages, bruises,” she said, adding that doctors have told her there is no cure.

“It is my dream to fall asleep and not wake up anymore. That is what I am waiting for,” she said. “Because it is not life that I am leading.”

Pablo Villar, Heyder’s lawyer, had criticized the bill’s slow progress. “Doña Cecilia can’t wait any longer,” he said.

Pro-government lawmaker Leónidas Romero said the leftist Broad Front and the Communist Party, which promoted the bill, “are suffering from the James Bond syndrome: license to kill.”

Supporters of the bill say doctors would have the right to refuse to participate in euthanasia or assisted suicide.

Opposition lawmaker Leonardo Soto said the decision by a terminally ill person to use the law — if it wins final approved — “will always depend on the person, the patient.”