Yunnan has reported a spike in infections traced to nearby Myanmar, where a military government that seized power in February is struggling to contain a surge in cases. Beijing has tightened border controls.
Jiangcheng County, southeast of the city of Pu’er, is on China’s border with Vietnam and Laos. It doesn’t directly border Myanmar.
On Saturday, the Yunnan health agency reported five new infections, all in people it said lived recently in Myanmar.
That increased Yunan’s current total of people who are being treated for confirmed infections to 297, including 218 believed to have been infected abroad.