But the decision came a day after the State Department announced that it would now treat the U.S. operations of five Chinese news agencies as official government entities, sparking concern that U.S. news outlets could get caught in a broadening clash between Washington and Beijing.

Over the last 10 years, China has declined or delayed journalist visas for specific lines of coverage: investigations into the wealth of Chinese leaders, for instance, or reporting on repression in China’s northwest.

This time, they have gone after three reporters who work in the Beijing bureau for a headline on an opinion piece that was written and edited elsewhere by an entirely different team.

“This is absolutely an escalation,” said Jude Blanchette, head of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

It is not that the Communist Party cadres who monitor the foreign press don’t understand the distinction between news and opinion; they do. But as they fight the coronavirus at home and face off with the United States, they feel besieged and may be lashing out.

“There is a larger issue here,” Blanchette added, “which is the increasingly fractious, coarsening relationship between the U.S. and China, as they are increasingly locked in a tit-for-tat downward spiral.”

The three reporters — Josh Chin, Chao Deng and Philip Wen — have been told they have five days to leave.

The People’s Republic of China has long had a fractious relationship with the foreign press. But Wednesday’s move was “unprecedented,” according to the Foreign Correspondents Association.

The last time a credentialed foreign correspondent was directly expelled was 1998. In the years since, Beijing has for the most part opted to let credentials expire rather than revoke them, a less directly confrontational strategy that allows for some degree of deniability.

In 2012, Beijing declined to renew the press credentials of Melissa Chan, then a reporter for Al Jazeera, or to allow another correspondent to take her place. Officials expressed displeasure with the network’s coverage but never specified why exactly Chan was kicked out.

The issue came up again in the aftermath of a pair investigations into the wealth of China’s leaders by the New York Times and Bloomberg News. After the Times published a 2012 investigation into the wealth of a senior leader’s family, China took aim at the Times Beijing bureau, blocking new hires and incoming reporters from getting visas, rather than singling out the author of the investigative report.

China went on to delay accreditation for journalists from both news organizations, a move widely seen as an effort to intimidate news outlets into less critical coverage.

More recently, Beijing has reacted forcefully to reporting about its treatment of minorities in the Xinjiang region in the country’s far northwest.

In 2015, Chinese authorities did not renew the credentials of French journalist Ursula Gauthier, who wrote an article critical of the country’s treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang.

In a similar 2018 case, Megha Rajagopalan, a correspondent for BuzzFeed News, was denied a new visa after publishing a series of influential reports on the surveillance and detention of the minority group.

The same year, a journalist for the Financial Times, Victor Mallet, was effectively expelled from Hong Kong after he defied a government request to cancel a talk at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club with an activist who called for Hong Kong to declare independence from mainland China.

Then, in what now looks like an opening salvo, Beijing went after the Wall Street Journal.

In August, officials did not renew the credentials of Chun Han Wong, a Singaporean reporter soon after he co-wrote a story about Australian authorities investigating a cousin of President Xi Jinping.

His co-author on the piece, Philip Wen, continued working in China until Wednesday, when he and two colleagues were told to leave.

In a note to the newsroom, the paper’s editor in chief, Matt Murray, said Wen, Deng and China represent “the best” of the Journal’s reporting in China.

“As experts who have devoted themselves and their talents to covering China, they have produced stories notable for their rigor, care, knowledge and potency. Even now, Chao is in Wuhan, exposing herself to potential illness, to tell stories about the coronavirus,” he wrote.