A worker stands near bundles of steel pipe stacked at a stockyard on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Thursday. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

U.S. customs officers imposed the first duties on $34 billion in Chinese goods early Friday, prompting Beijing to announce that it had no choice but to swing back, appearing to target farmers in America’s heartland.

“In order to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people, we are forced to retaliate,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The first round of 25 percent tariffs came one minute after midnight in Washington, officially pulling the trigger on a trade war between the world’s two largest economies and prompting an outcry from American business groups that say U.S. companies will pay the price at home and abroad.

Beijing has responded by beginning to slap levies on an equal amount of American goods, including soybeans, corn, pork and poultry — a move President Trump said would compel the U.S. to hit China with new taxes on an additional $200 billion in products.

Trump showed no sign of shying away from his stance at a rally Thursday in Montana, where he proclaimed that China is “killing us” on trade.

He mandated the duties in response to China’s intellectual property policies, which require foreign firms to divulge their trade secrets to enter the Chinese market.

The president has also slammed the $375 billion U.S. trade deficit with the country, arguing China should purchase more American goods, and has blamed trade with Beijing on the loss of American jobs throughout the Rust Belt. (Economists say both globalization and the rise of automation shrank the kind of manufacturing operations that U.S. companies in recent years have shuttled abroad.)

As the first Chinese cargo ships encountered tariffs at American ports Friday, the Ministry of Commerce released a statement condemning the move, asserting the United States had “violated the WTO rules and launched the largest trade war in economic history to date.”

“This kind of tariff is a typical trade bullying,” the statement said, “which is seriously jeopardizing the global industrial chain and value chain security, hindering the pace of global economic recovery, triggering global market turmoil, and will affect more innocent multinational corporations, general enterprises and ordinary countries.”

Some U.S. companies scrambled Friday to reach China before the tariff deadline.

The Internet watched one cargo ship carrying a load of soybeans race to the southern peninsula port of Dalian in Liaoning province. Peak Pegasus was scheduled to reach its destination an hour after China was expected to enact a 25 percent tax on its goods, according to Bloomberg ship data. (A half-hour before noon in Beijing, the ship was passing South Korea’s Jeju Island — close but not quite cutting it.)

“There are no winners in a trade war,” William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said in a statement.

“While our 900 member companies continue to suffer from not having a level playing field in China, they are still extremely clear: Increased tensions in the U.S.-China economic relationship will negatively impact their operations in China,” he said.

Amid the escalating commerce conflict, the United States seeks China’s help with North Korea, which, according to recent American intelligence reports, continues to build its nuclear program.

An hour before the first levies hit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a photo of himself boarding a plane to North Korea.

“Next stop: Pyongyang,” Pompeo wrote. “I look forward to continuing my meetings with North Korean leaders. There’s much hard work ahead but peace is worth the effort.”

