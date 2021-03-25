China vowed retaliation and this week announced sanctions against European politicians and researchers, including the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin, a prominent think tank.

Beijing followed up Friday by targeting British members of parliament including Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs committee head; Iain Duncan Smith, who co-chairs an international alliance of democratically elected lawmakers opposed to China; as well as the Newcastle University anthropologist Joanne Smith Finley.

The sanctions list also included Essex Court Chambers. The high-profile London law firm was hired by activist groups including the World Uyghur Congress and published a legal opinion concluding there is a credible case that China’s Xinjiang policies amounted to genocide.

The British individuals and entities had “maliciously spread lies and disinformation” and they and their immediate family members would be banned from entering China or doing business with China, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Finley, a Xinjiang scholar who has testified before the British Parliament and published work on the question of whether China’s Xinjiang policies amounted to “genocide,” said she was targeted “for having a conscience.”

“Well, so be it,” she tweeted. “I have no regrets for speaking out, and I will not be silenced.”

China’s sanctions are largely tit-for-tat, but they differ from those announced by Britain and Europe in one significant regard: They also target relatives. U.S. sanctions announced last year under the Global Magnitsky Act — such as the one against Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo — do punish officials’ immediate relatives, but British and European sanctions target only individuals.

Western sanctions have also not targeted Chinese research institutions.

The sanctions spat has been part of a momentous week in China’s foreign relations, with far-reaching implications. It has thrown the future of an investment deal between two economic giants — China and Europe — in doubt. It has shredded goodwill between China and the West, with Chinese diplomats and state media publicizing the Holocaust in Europe and slavery in the American South as examples of Western countries’ human rights record.

And it has inflamed nationalist passions and trade tensions in China, where a massive state-backed boycott campaign kicked off apparently to force Western fashion retailers to drop out of a pledge they made last year to avoid Xinjiang cotton that researchers say might be forcibly produced by Uyghurs.

By Friday, H&M was taken down from China’s e-commerce websites. Physical store locations were blocked from searches on Baidu and Gaode maps, the equivalent of Google and Apple Maps. Shoppers using ride-hailing apps couldn’t input the stores as locations.

On social media, the Communist Party’s youth wing, which helped kick-start the movement, targeted the Better Cotton Initiative consortium, which last year suspended its licensing of Xinjiang cotton amid concerns about forced labor. Other users distributed lists of the consortium’s participants brands, which also include Zara, Gap, Ikea and Target.

Meanwhile, the “I Support Xinjiang Cotton” hashtag sponsored by the Communist Party’s official newspaper, the People’s Daily, had been viewed 430 million times. Chinese social media became inundated with videos of people angrily returning H&M clothes and pouring lighter fluid on flaming Nike high-tops.

China produces nearly a quarter of the world's cotton and Xinjiang accounts for nearly 90 percent of China's output.



Asked about China’s sanctions and the campaign against retailers, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that China was defending itself against lies.

At a briefing in Beijing, she held up a black-and-white 19th-century photo of American enslaved people toiling in a cotton field, and then a color photo of a tractor in Xinjiang under blue skies, an example of mechanized production that she was responsible for 70 percent of Xinjiang’s cotton.

“There is never “forced labor” in picking cotton in Xinjiang. It's incredible that some enterprises believed in the rumor,” Hua said. She insisted the boycott was driven by popular outrage.

