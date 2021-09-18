Kono, who has served as foreign and defense ministers, said a possible conflict cannot be ruled out amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region and rising tensions over Taiwan, a self-ruled island China considers as its renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary. He said that Japan wants to use its security alliance with the United States and partnerships with Europe and other democracies to prevent Beijing from taking military action. He said Japan-China ties are also about the economy and people exchanges that require “tough diplomacy.”