FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province. The central rocket segment that launched the 22.5-ton core of China's newest space station into orbit is due to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday in an unknown location. (Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP, File)By Associated Press May 9, 2021 at 4:08 a.m. UTCBEIJING — China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Maldives and most of it has burned up early Sunday.