China’s Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian leaves a press conference on July 24 in Beijing. China has said it will not “renounce the use of force” in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vows to take all necessary military measures to defeat “separatists.” (Andy Wong/AP)

China will stop granting individual citizens permission to travel to Taiwan beginning Thursday, citing “the current state cross-strait relations,” in the latest sign of Beijing’s displeasure at the island state’s increasingly assertive stance.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are mounting, with the two sides both holding military drills this week.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, fresh from a visit to the United States, is now in the United Kingdom, where she has been tweeting about the countries’ “shared values,” with scenes of diplomatic engagement that will surely anger the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway state and has piled diplomatic pressure on any country that recognizes Taiwan as a country in its own right.

But tensions are rising from their usual simmer to more of a boil as presidential elections approach next year. Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party favors greater independence from the mainland, has received a boost from the protests in Hong Kong.

The scenes of increasingly heavy-handed Chinese influence over the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, despite a purported principle of “one country, two systems,” have brought home to many Taiwanese the risks of closer relations with the mainland.

In the latest sign of tension, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said that it would stop issuing tourist visa applications for citizens wanting to travel to Taiwan by themselves, effective Aug. 1.

Previously, residents living in 47 mainland cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, could apply for a special G visa to travel to Taiwan as individual tourists. The permission is required because of the sensitive situation between the mainland and Taiwan, but has been promoted to foster people-to-people exchanges.

Taiwan immigration authorities said that more than 1 million individual mainlanders arrived on a G visa last year, out of a total of 2.69 million arrivals.

Group tours to Taiwan will not be affected.

China’s People’s Liberation Army began naval exercises in both the East and South China Seas in waters north and west of Taiwan on Monday. They are scheduled to continue through Friday.

The exercises were scheduled to take place each year, but this year “could serve as a deterrent,” Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the nationalist Global Times tabloid on Monday.

He said "some secessionists on the island have been making irresponsible comments" and the U.S. had been making provocations like sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, so action was needed.

Taiwan responded with exercises of its own, firing 117 medium and long-range missiles on Monday and Tuesday and sending two F-16 fighter jets armed with AGM-84 Harpoon missiles into the sky.

