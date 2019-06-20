

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in a welcoming ceremony in January at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Huang Jingwen/AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea for a historic visit Thursday, becoming the first Chinese leader to travel to the country in 14 years.

His two-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un comes days before Xi is scheduled to meet with President Trump during a Group of 20 summit in Japan, leading some experts to interpret the Pyongyang trip as a means to strengthen China’s hand in its trade war with Washington.

Trump’s own efforts to engage Kim in denuclearization talks stalled after a failed summit in February.

“Xi has the power to bring Kim back to the negotiating table, which will be welcomed by Trump,” said Dr. Park Byung-kwang, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy in Seoul. “Xi can use this leverage to strengthen China’s position in trade talks with the United States. But if Xi’s talks with Trump at the G-20 don’t end well, then Beijing can potentially pull Pyongyang away from Washington.”

Before departing this week, Xi published a letter in a North Korean newspaper calling for “a political resolution to issues on the Korean Peninsula and securing peace and stability in the region.”

Park said the comment means Xi is “telling Pyongyang to refrain from provocations, and Washington to hold back military threats.”

Xi also said China supports North Korea’s efforts to maintain “the right direction to politically resolve the issues on the Korean Peninsula,” adding that Pyongyang’s “rational interests” should be met “through dialogue.”

Xi has held four previous meetings with Kim in China over the past two years. On two occasions, they convened days before Kim met with Trump for talks.

Xi’s North Korea visit will be the first by a Chinese leader since Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, met with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang in 2005. Xi is accompanied on his visit by first lady Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Development and Reform Commission Minister He Lifeng, Chinese state media reported.

South Korea’s government this week welcomed Xi’s visit as a sign that the dialogue and peace process over North Korea are resuming.

“By demonstrating its unique relations with DPRK at a time when neither Washington nor Seoul is able to resume high-level engagements with Pyongyang, Beijing is signaling to Washington that it is still a helpful, constructive and indispensable partner to resolve important regional problems,” said Tong Zhao, a fellow at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

“This could help stabilize the down spiraling China-U.S. relationship by persuading Washington to take a more cooperative rather than confrontational approach in dealing with Beijing,” he said.

